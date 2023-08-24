Not a lot of change in conditions this week with a southerly swell of 0.7m - 1.5 metres.
There doesn't look to be better conditions until next Wednesday or Thursday.
Wind will be NW-SW 5 knots in the morning gusting up to 12-15 knots during the day.
The tides are lower in the morning and late afternoon 0.5-0.8 metre high tides; over lunch time, 1.2 -1.5 metres.
The water has cooled slightly to 18 - 19 degrees.
The best conditions will be early morning on the open beaches, Townies, Shellys, Bonny Hills and North Haven.
You will have to search around to find the best waves or take a quick dip in this beautiful weather.
Have you ever wondered what is was like in the pre-1960's era and even before that?
I have been talking to couple of older locals who assure me that Flaggies was originally called "Boat Harbour".
Flagstaff Hill was named after the colonials who raised the original Union Jack flag in that location to help the boats locate the harbour.
It was only accessible at low tide and was an island at high tide.
Now to "Boat Harbour", where we walk out to surf it was artificially created by the early fishermen so they could get their boats to shore.
There are still some of the relics that are found there today such as the winch they used to haul the boats in.
"TNT" was used to blow out the rocks to form a safe passage, which makes sense because sometimes when all the sand is removed from the gap, their are jagged rocks on the bottom to negotiate when you are walking out to surf.
Hopefully I get some more feedback about Boat Harbour.
Now its lighter in the morning you have no excuse for sleeping in.
"The early bird catches the worm."
Safe surfing everyone.
Ken
IN OTHER NEWS:
