The 25-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach has been refused bail.
Bilal Jdid appeared handcuffed in the dock before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, August 24.
Court documents show he has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touch another person without consent.
Police will allege in court the 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, when she was approached by a man.
Police say the man - who was allegedly not known to the woman - forced her into sand dunes nearby and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
The Matildas Women's World Cup semi-final game against England was being broadcast live at the nearby Town Beach Amphitheatre when the alleged assault took place.
Jdid does not speak English and required an Arabic interpreter when the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Darcy.
The prosecution opposed bail and said they have a strong case against the 25-year-old.
"There is a risk to the safety of the community in general and there is CCTV footage of him at the scene which is an additional motivation to flee," the prosecutor said.
The prosecution also said there is an unacceptable risk that Jdid would commit further serious offences if released on bail.
The court heard that Jdid has been in Australia for less than 12 months and was in Port Macquarie for only one week before the alleged assault took place.
The prosecution said the "attack" was "fairly quick and opportunistic" and raised concerns Jdid might not be able to be supervised efficiently if released on bail.
The 25-year-old was represented by his lawyer Osman Samin who applied for bail on his behalf.
Mr Samin said the prosecution's case is not "overwhelming" and said there are factual disputes of what took place on the night.
"Mr Jdid has an alternate version of what took place. Ultimately it might be a word-on-word version of what took place on the beach," he said.
"He has the right of the presumption of innocence. He is a young man who hasn't spent any time in custody before and has no criminal history in any jurisdiction."
Mr Samin also said his client would be "vulnerable" in custody due to his age and his lack of English.
The court heard Jdid is residing in Australia with his older sister in Sydney and is currently waiting for a protection visa to be processed.
The defence put forward a number of proposed bail conditions which included:
Mr Samin said his client has "strong community ties" and that he travelled to Australia to help his sister raise her two adolescent children.
He also raised the issue of a possible delay in the case which would result in his client spending an extended period of time in custody and described the bail conditions he was proposing as "onerous".
Magistrate Darcy said the facts she read outlined a "very strong prosecution case" and when observing the facts she noted the alleged victim made an "immediate complaint" to police.
The court heard that witnesses observed the complainant with "injuries consistent with what she said occurred" following the alleged assault.
"CCTV footage has captured a person - who police assert is you (Jdid) - running from the scene shortly after the incident," Magistrate Darcy said.
Magistrate Darcy said she agrees with police in calling the offence "brazen" and "opportunistic" and said "certain elements appear predatory".
"It's alleged to have occurred while the Matildas were playing and a public screening of that game was in close proximity of where this attack allegedly occurred," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said while she notes Jdid has strong community ties in Sydney, is a relatively young man and would be more vulnerable in custody considering his lack of English, she would be refusing bail.
"The bail conditions proposed do not mitigate the risk to members of the community and the risk of committing further serious offences," she said.
"I'm not satisfied the surety of $10,000 would mitigate the risk of failing to appear, noting he does have ties overseas and is facing a lengthy custodial sentence if convicted."
Jdid was refused bail and will next appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on October 19 via audio visual link.
