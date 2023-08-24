Police have arrested and charged a man over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Town Beach.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives attended an address in Port Macquarie about 5.15pm on Wednesday August 23, where they arrested a 25-year-old man.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touch another person without consent.
The man appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, August 24, and was refused bail
Police have been told an 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, when she was approached by a man.
He was not known to her.
Police allege the man forced her into sand dunes nearby and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
The woman reported the incident to Port Macquarie Police a short time later.
Local officers attended and established a crime scene, with detectives attached to Mid North Coast Police District and the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad launching Strike Force Belsham to investigate.
Port Macquarie Police addressed the media on Saturday August 24 to appeal for public information following the alleged attack.
Detective Inspective Peter O'Reilly called the assault "horrific" and "unprovoked".
He also called it "rare" for Port Macquarie.
