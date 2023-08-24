A teenager has been injured in a road accident near Laurieton.
Parademics were called to Ocean Drive near Lakewood at 11.45am Thursday, August 24.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a young man was treated at the scene and then transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with leg injuries.
The accident closed part of the road between Kew and Laurieton.
Traffic has also been disrupted by heavy roadworks in the area.
Heavy patching and stabilising of the road pavement is underway on three sections of Ocean Drive.
Both lanes are being closed intermittently for bitumen to be sprayed.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.