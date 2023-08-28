Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Police appeal for dash cam footage after teenager injured in Ocean Drive accident

By Staff Reporters
August 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The accident occurred at the intersection of Ocean Drive and Sirius Drive, Lakewood. Picture, Google Maps
The accident occurred at the intersection of Ocean Drive and Sirius Drive, Lakewood. Picture, Google Maps

The Mid North Coast Police Highway Patrol are investigating a collision that occurred near Laurieton last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.