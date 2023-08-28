The Mid North Coast Police Highway Patrol are investigating a collision that occurred near Laurieton last week.
A teenager was injured in the accident that occurred at the intersection of Ocean Drive and Sirius Drive, Lakewood about midday on Thursday, August 24.
A motorcycle and a motor vehicle were involved in the collision.
Paramedics were called to the scene about 11.45am, with a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a young man was treated at the scene and then transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with leg injuries.
The accident closed part of the road between Kew and Laurieton.
Traffic was also disrupted by heavy roadworks in the area.
Heavy patching and stabilising of the road pavement is underway on three sections of Ocean Drive.
Both lanes are being closed intermittently for bitumen to be sprayed.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone that may have dashcam footage to contact the Port Macquarie Police Station on 65830199.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.