Police are appealing for information after shots were fired into two properties in Wauchope on Wednesday night, August 23.
A crime scene was established by Mid North Coast police after several shots were fired at a property in an industrial area.
Mid North Coast Police District officers were called to a property on Trade Circuit, Wauchope after receiving reports of shots fired around 10.55pm on August 23.
Officers attended the property and found shots had been fired into a vehicle and building, before a man was seen fleeing in a sedan.
Three adults were at the property at the time; however, no one was physically injured.
A short time later, police were called to a property on High Street, Wauchope, after reports another shot was fired.
Two adults were home at the time but no one was physically injured.
Initial inquiries have led police to believe the incidents were linked and targeted.
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
