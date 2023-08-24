Port Macquarie News
Police appealing for information on 'linked' Wauchope shootings

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:26pm, first published August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Mid North Coast Police District officers were called to a property on Trade Circuit, Wauchope after receiving reports of shots fired around 10.55pm on Wednesday, August 23. Picture by Emily Walker
Police are appealing for information after shots were fired into two properties in Wauchope on Wednesday night, August 23.

