Police release CCTV as investigation into Wauchope public place shooting continues

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Police have released CCTV of a man and vehicle as part of an investigation into two "concerning" public-place shootings in Wauchope last week.

Local News

