Police have released CCTV of a man and vehicle as part of an investigation into two "concerning" public-place shootings in Wauchope last week.
About 10.55pm on Wednesday, August 23, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called to a property on Trade Circuit, Wauchope, following reports of shots fired.
Officers attended and found several shots had been fired into a vehicle and building, before a man was seen fleeing in a light-coloured sedan.
Three adults were at the premises at the time; however, no one was physically injured.
A short time later, police were called to a property on High Street, Wauchope, after reports another shot was fired.
Two adults were home at the time; and again, no one was physically injured.
Mid North Coast Police Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly, said initial investigations have established a link between the two incidents.
"The people at both locations are known to each other and we have established a link between those locations," he said.
"We're releasing some CCTV footage which was obtained from Trade Circuit and it shows a light-coloured sedan and a male on Trade Circuit at the time of the incident.
"We believe that male, after he fired the shot, stepped into the vehicle."
Det. Insp. O'Reilly said police believe there were at least two people in the vehicle which was then captured on CCTV leaving the scene after the shots had been fired.
"We're appealing to the public who may have been in the area and may have dash cam footage or information around these shootings to contact Port Macquarie Police, Wauchope Police or Crime Stoppers," he said.
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.