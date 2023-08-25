Two American imports playing with the Port Macquarie Dolphins are determined to take their game to new heights in the men's 2023 Spalding Waratah League finals, especially now that their mums are travelling to Australia to cheer them on.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings community rallied together to bring Andre Wolford and Andre McPhail's mums halfway across the world to see them play in the grand final series.
Wolford, who's sister is also making the trip, said the chance to have his family watch him play in the semi-final was a dream come true.
"It's going to be really exciting to have them in the crowd while we play, and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"This will be the first game they've watched me play in years. They've decided to come all the way over to Australia just for this... it's going to be special."
The 2023 season marked a new beginning for the Dolphins who had not fielded a team in the state league competition since 2018.
The Dolphins' return to the competition couldn't have been scripted better, with the team finishing on top of the ladder after racking up 17 wins and conceding only three losses.
Now, the team is about to embark on their biggest challenge to date as they prepare for their semi-final against the Canberra Gunners Academy in Sydney on August 26.
A win in that game will see them play in the grand final the following day.
Wolford, who helped steer the predominately young side this season alongside McPhail and captain Robbie Linton, said he's excited for the opportunity to play in the semi-final for the ultimate glory.
"I'm excited to play in that kind of environment," he said. "It will be the next level for us, but we're ready for the challenge.
"We are a really young team, so we just have to practice as much as we can.
"We tried to do our best to age the younger players up in the process of the games because we know what it takes to win.
"They've really listened to us and taken our feedback on board. All the guys are like my little brothers, we have a great dynamic."
Wolford said discipline will be the key to success in the semi-final.
"I always tell the team that nobody can beat us but ourselves," he said. "If we go out there and control the ball and play with a lot of effort, there's not a lot of people who can beat us."
The road to victory will be made harder with two of their star players, Logan Myers and Harry Bates, now based in America after securing a contract with Central Maine Mustangs earlier in the year.
Wolford said Myers and Bates will be missed come Saturday, but he said the absence of the players provides an opportunity for some of the other players in the squad to step up and fill the void.
"Logan hit some really big shots when we needed him to this season and he caused some trouble for a lot of teams," he said.
"Harry was also a big presence for us in the side, but that's where we've got those younger guys in the side to step up."
Port Macquarie Dolphins coach Nick Prior echoed Wolford's sentiments.
"Logan and Harry will be missed, but I think we have the depth in the squad to get us over the line.
"The positive thing is that we've won various games where we haven't had key players at times.
"We have played different teams with different lineups and have been able to overcome that, so we're hoping to do that again this weekend."
Prior acknowledged the hardship they face this weekend as they prepare for their game against Canberra on Saturday.
"They've probably given us two of our toughest games this year because they match up quite well with us in terms of their age and physicality," he said.
"We're just looking for our senior players to step up and use their experience to give us that little bit of X-factor when we play them."
While Prior knows it won't be an easy feat this weekend, he's confident his team has what it takes to go all the way.
"It's not going to be easy... you only need to have one bad game for your season to be over.
"It's pretty cutthroat and ruthless in that regard, but we just need to prepare ourselves, play as hard as we can and take the results as they come."
