Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Dolphins ready for shot at 2023 Spalding Waratah League finals glory

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Maquarie Dolphins had a training session on August 22 in preparation for the men's 2023 Spalding Waratah League semi-final on August 26. Picture by Mardi Borg
The Port Maquarie Dolphins had a training session on August 22 in preparation for the men's 2023 Spalding Waratah League semi-final on August 26. Picture by Mardi Borg

Two American imports playing with the Port Macquarie Dolphins are determined to take their game to new heights in the men's 2023 Spalding Waratah League finals, especially now that their mums are travelling to Australia to cheer them on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.