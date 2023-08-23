Newman Senior Technical College students returned from the 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships with a nine-medal haul.
They competed in the Vocational Education and Training in Schools (VETis) category of Australia's biggest vocational education and excellence competition.
Newman College's gold medal winners are Abbey Styles-Slater (in automotive), Flynn Hall (in business services), Cooper Williams (in construction) and Lillie Jepp (in health assistance).
The medal wins continued with Elka Monckton (silver in commercial cookery), Emma Marchant (bronze in food and beverage), Kingsley Threlfo (bronze in bricklaying), Jayden Farrington (bronze in information technology) and Jasmyn Debreceny (bronze in tourism).
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie students also impressed at the national championships.
Carlos Bovey Mendez won silver in graphic design technology and Kyle Polidano brought home bronze in electrical installation.
Competitors from across the country showcased their expertise on the national stage, testing their skills against their industry peers in Melbourne from August 17 to 19.
Newman College student Abbey Styles-Slater said the national competition was a good experience.
The gold medal winner completed five automotive modules ranging from brake systems to measurements of pistons and valve clearances.
"I've got a lot more confidence with my work and I've learnt I'm a lot more capable than I originally thought," she said.
Abbey said she didn't feel a lot of pressure as she did plenty of training in the lead-up to the championships.
Newman College student Flynn Hall said he was "pretty proud" to win a gold medal in business services.
"There were a lot of good competitors and over the three days they showed a lot of skills," he said.
Flynn said it was a good experience to not only learn new skills but build on the skills he developed at college, as well as meet new people.
His competition tasks included creating a five-minute PowerPoint presentation, and proofreading and editing policy procedures using Microsoft Word.
Newman College students, who represented the Vocational Education in Schools NSW team, also contributed to the team bringing home the WorldSkills VETis Shield for 2023.
Competitors were challenged to perform tasks in their skill area and judged on their processes, practices and outcomes.
Newman College leader of learning - VET curriculum Karen Warneken said the competition is challenging and intense but incredibly rewarding.
"Seeing the students perform under these circumstances makes you feel so proud," she said.
Ms Warneken said it is such a fantastic experience where really, everyone is a winner.
"For the medallists, particularly the gold, it's well-deserved recognition of being at the top of their trade," she said.
Six students from Mid North Coast TAFE are celebrating their medal wins in the national competition.
Two of them are from TAFE NSW Port Macquarie.
