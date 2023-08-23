Planning approval paves the way for a $15 million apartment development in the heart of Flynns Beach.
The apartment complex at 50-51 Pacific Drive will include 40 units, parking at basement and ground floor levels, three separate ground level pedestrian entries, landscaping and retaining walls.
Two apartment buildings will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel deferred consideration of the proposal in July to enable the applicant to provide further design resolution.
Since then, amended plans and additional information were submitted to address the design recommendations. A change to the sewer alignment was also put forward.
The panel approved the development application on August 15.
A report to the meeting said following the initial exhibition of the application, nine submissions were received.
The proposal was amended during assessment with changes to the design in response to assessment issues.
The amended proposal was re-notified to neighbouring properties with no additional submissions received.
The final design plan changes came next as a result of the July panel meeting.
Meanwhile, the panel considered an application to change the use from a kiosk to takeaway food and drink premises, and modification to a health services facility at 21 Gore Street, Port Macquarie.
The development application was approved.
Eight submissions were received - five in support and three in opposition - following exhibition of the application on two occasions.
The apartment building, on the corner of Gore and Bridge streets, has ground floor commercial use.
The kiosk was considered an ancillary component of the associated physiotherapy practice under an earlier development consent.
The DA approval changes the use from an ancillary kiosk to a takeaway food and drink premises.
The physiotherapy practice can provide for an additional two practitioners and onsite small group rehabilitation therapy, under the new approval.
There will be associated contributions under the Gordon Street Contributions Plan to address a parking shortfall.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
