The Australian Surf Championships have come to an end after more than 500 surfers travelled to Port Macquarie to compete for four titles.
The championships wrapped on Monday, August 21, with the Australian Shortboard Titles closing the competition.
Surfing Australia contest director Glen Elliot said that he saw some of the best conditions that an Australian title has "ever run on".
"We have not been let down by the waves in Port Macquarie," he said.
"We had great conditions in Bonny Hills for the first eight days... and then we went into bodyboards and stayed in North Haven."
Windy conditions of Friday, August 18, did not impact the surf competition with direct offshore winds bringing pristine conditions.
"It was a bit hard for the competitors to paddle into but the waves were super clean," Elliot said.
"And that allows the waves to actually barrel so we saw some high scoring manoeuvres and high scoring tube rides."
Elliot said Surfing Australia would love to return to Port Macquarie next year.
"It really takes a concerted effort from sponsors, for all of the pieces of the puzzle to come together," he said.
"The support of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is absolutely crucial for all this to happen."
With sunny skies and ripper waves, the Shortboard Titles wrapped up the competition with open men's and women's finals ending with the over-35 divisions.
Over 35 women's winner Lauren Poor had travelled from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland to compete.
She said the weather had been outstanding for the competition.
"Last year the waves were super fun," she said.
"This year, the waves are pretty much pumping Just a lot of scoring potential out there."
Over 35 men's shortboard champion for the second year in the row, Matt Hoar, said that most competitions are in NSW.
"If you ever go to the state titles, [they] are almost harder than the Australian titles," he said.
The Narooma surfer won his final by 0.6 points, after going neck-to-neck with Christo Hall.
"Me and Cristo have had battles since we've gotten back into these master comps," Hoard said.
"There's no underestimating him.
"I was sitting pretty comfortable with a couple of good scores but... you can't let him have an opportunity because any waves can turn into a good score."
But even for second place competitors, the day was a blast.
Port Macquarie based surfer Kirra-Belle Olsson had planned to give up surfing competitions for good.
This is the first competition she's surfed in nearly three years.
"I was planning on hanging up the rashie for good," she said.
"I don't know if I'll do any more events in the next year or so but I'm really focusing on giving back to the surf community and teaching up and coming groms and teaching women how to surf."
Olsson lost the Shortboard Open Women's final by 0.5 points to Rosie Smart but was positive about the outcome.
"She's just a weapon," Olsson said.
"She's an up and coming grom that, to be honest, you don't want to surf against because she's so good."
"It was just really awesome competing against her and the other girls."
Ashley White had travelled from Wauchope with her children Darby and Fred to watch the shortboard finals.
Joined by friend Beth McCarthy, Ms White said she had a great time watching the finals from the shoreline.
Brothers Brian and Kevin Wilkinson both live in Laurieton but had driven their scooters to watch the competition in the shade.
"It's been good," Kevin said. "The girls are very good."
John Kolehmainen and Andrew Johnson from Narooma came to their support friend Matt Hoar as he competed in the finals.
"I've been here all week," Kolehmainen said. "There's been some great surfing going on."
Johnson who had surfed in the competition earlier this month, said there's been a variety of conditions for surfers.
"I've surfed through all conditions. From nearly flat to big and out of control," he said.
"There have been some quality moments this year. It can just change so quickly on you."
Port Macquarie residents Emily Shelley and Hannah Mason had set up at tent to watch from the beach.
They were there to cheer on their friend Kirra-Belle Olsson.
"It's been pretty good," Ms Mason said.
"I got the day off Uni to attend."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.