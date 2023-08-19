WINGHAM will need Port Macquarie to beat Taree City on Sunday (August 20) if the Tigers are going to feature in this year's Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
This follows Port City's 56-6 demolition of the Tigers in the final round game at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Had Wingham won they'd be secure in the top five, with an outside change of finishing fourth. Now a win for Taree would see the Bulls leap frog Wingham into fifth.
The Breakers looked premiership material against a tackle-shy Tigers side. Port City will finish second after Old Bar Pirates accounted for Macleay Valley 26-16 at Old Bar to claim the minor title.
However, captain-coach Richie Roberts said his side is primed for the most important part of the season.
"We wanted to make a statement today,'' he said.
"We had a bit of a rough patch a few weeks back when we had back-to-back losses. But we made a pact at training where we said we were going to win our last four games and we were going to win them well.''
Roberts said the Breaker aren't fazed about who they play in the finals as confidence is high in the playing group.
"You have to beat the best to be the best. Anyone who plays us will have to be up for it, because we're coming home hot,'' he said.
"We're still without a couple of players, but everyone is buying in and we're ready for the finals. The job's not done yet.''
Five-eighth Billy Sprague, a member of the club's under 18s from last year, turned in a player of the match effort. He directed play and was sharp in attack, scoring the best individual try of the day when he split the defence and beat tackles in a 50 metre solo effort.
Halfback Tristan Scott, big front rower Tyrese Dungay, centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper - who scored 24 points and second rower Tyler Roberts were other standouts in a side that contained no failures.
But as good as the Breakers were, they were assisted by a woeful effort from Wingham. The Tigers had everything to play for - a top five berth in front of the club's premiership winning side of 2003, while it was hooker Andrew Gilbert's 150th first grade game.
Yet they were disinterested in the first half and dreadful in the second.
The Tigers were still in the contest at halftime when trailing 18-6. Quinlan-Piper scored after just five minutes and it looked ominous when Scott finished off a movement started by Dungay to post Port's second try, with the conversions bringing up the dozen.
Dungay scored from close range to add the third try and Quinlan's goal made it 18. Just before halftime Craig Hailes smashed his way over for Wingham and Fletcher Lewis landed the goal.
However, the procession started early in the second half when Quinlan-Piper went high to take a kick and score. From there it became a rout.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins had his playing gear on, but chose to give his injured hand another week. It's doubtful he would have been able to do too much to stem the flow of points.
"It was disappointing,'' he said in a nomination for the sporting understatement of the year.
"If the result goes our way tomorrow we get the chance to turn that around next week. We came out of the blocks too slow and you can't give the Breakers a lead like that.
"We needed to score first after half time and we didn't.''
Collins said he is "100 per cent" to play next week, if the Tigers are still involved.
A couple of Wingham officials opined that it could be Wingham's heaviest defeat in first grade at the sporting complex.
The Breakers won the league tag 38-4, under 18s 30-22 and reserve grade 22-0, making it a bleak day for the Tigers.
Port City 56 (C Quinlan-Piper 2, T Dungay 2, T Scott, R Roberts, B Spague, C Robbins, J Hazard, T Roberts tries, C Quinlan-Piper 8 goals) defeated Wingham 6 (C Hailes try, F Lewis goal)
IN a game where defence wasn't a high priority Wauchope defeated Forster-Tuncurry 46-26 at Wauchope. This leaves the Hawks in last place.
Forster went into the game with a point advantage over the Blues.
Old Bar had goal kicking problems in beating Macleay Valley 26-16 at Old Bar. The Pirates scored six tries but kicked just one goal. Still, the win ensures the Pirates get a week off as minor premiers before hosting the major semi-final on Sunday, September 3.
