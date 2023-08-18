Games have kicked off at Stuart Park Port Macquarie (Saturday, August 19) where the Port Pirates are hosting the Mid North Coast Rugby Union minor finals.
The winner of each will go into next weekend's grand finals.
The Under 14s were first up, with the men's first grade match against Grafton scheduled for 3.15pm.
Six knockout games are being played. They are:
If the first grade men win today's fixture, they will join Coffs Harbour in the grand final on August 26.
The Pirates lost to the Snappers last weekend in extra time.
Meanwhile, the Port Pirates women's team are straight through to the grand final after winning their game against Grafton last week, August 12.
They have the week off to prepare for the decider.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.