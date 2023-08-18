Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Pirates hosting MNC rugby union minor finals at Stuart Park

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The club's home ground, Stuart Park. Picture, Port Pirates
The club's home ground, Stuart Park. Picture, Port Pirates

Games have kicked off at Stuart Park Port Macquarie (Saturday, August 19) where the Port Pirates are hosting the Mid North Coast Rugby Union minor finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.