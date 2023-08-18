Port Macquarie News
Woman allegedly assaulted at Port Macquarie's Town Beach near Matildas live screening

Updated August 18 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:22pm
Police are yet to release where in the Town Beach area the woman was assaulted on Wednesday night, August 16.
NSW Police have confirmed to the Port News that officers from the Mid North Coast Police District are investigating the alleged serious assault of a woman in the Town Beach vicinity on Wednesday night, August 16.

