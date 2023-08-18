NSW Police have confirmed to the Port News that officers from the Mid North Coast Police District are investigating the alleged serious assault of a woman in the Town Beach vicinity on Wednesday night, August 16.
It was the night the Matildas FIFA World Cup semi-final was being screened to dozens of families at the nearby Town Beach Amphitheatre.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the alleged assault occurred just before 8.30pm that night, which would have been just after kick-off.
The screening was put on by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, with Breakwall HQ open during the match and several food trucks parked nearby to serve fans.
Police are expected to release more details about the incident, and as yet have not confirmed the exact location.
However, the Port News understands several officers have been seen searching the area around the skate park.
The night of the screening was cold and windy with the Alban Place carpark closed to general traffic.
The breakwall and other paths leading to the amphitheatre have minimal lighting.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
