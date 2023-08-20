Police have addressed the media to appeal for public information following the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Port Macquarie on Wednesday night, August 16, 2023.
Detective Inspective Peter O'Reilly called the assault "horrific" and "unprovoked". He also called it "rare" for Port Macquarie and says police have stepped up patrols of the area.
The 18-year-old woman had parked on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, and was making her way to Alban Place about 8.30pm to meet friends for the live screening of the Matildas semi-final.
Police say she was approached by a man who forced her into sand dunes about halfway along Town Beach. He then sexually assaulted her.
The alleged victim was helped by a female passer-by. She then reported the attack to police.
"We're aware that there were a lot of people in the area at the time for that live broadcast, so we would like to think that there are people in the community that may have information," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
"We are aware that there are some other people who were in the area at the time, one person in particular who assisted this woman. And we'd greatly appreciate if that person was able to come forward and speak with us."
Det. Insp. O'Reilly said the 18-year-old was being well-supported by family, friends and professional services.
"Obviously, this is a horrific incident, and we've been doing a lot of work since this incident was reported to police.
"We've been working with a lot of members of the community. We have canvassed a lot of areas around Port Macquarie. We've spoken to a number of people."
A crime scene was established after the woman's report, with officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District - assisted by detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad - forming Strike Force Belsham to investigate the incident.
Police want to speak with a man matching the following description.
He is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his early 30s, around 175cm to 178cm tall, with a dark complexion, short black hair and a long beard that reaches his chest.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper and jeans. The man was believed to have been riding a push bike.
The alleged assault occurred on the night the Matildas FIFA World Cup semi-final was being screened to dozens of families at the nearby Town Beach Amphitheatre.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the alleged assault occurred just before 8.30pm that night, which would have been just after kick-off.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
