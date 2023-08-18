Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Free

RFS fighting multiple fires around Port Macquarie and Kempsey; MI still cut northbound

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 19 2023 - 1:06pm, first published August 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are responding to a number of fires across the Kempsey and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.