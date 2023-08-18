NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are responding to a number of fires across the Kempsey and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs.
Gusty and powerful winds have seen firefighters facing challenging conditions.
1pm, Saturday, August 19: Three out of area strike teams are assisting local crews at the fires at Collombatti and Kundabung.
Lower North Coast RFS district manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said there is a "heavy weight of attack" on those fires.
Local firefighters are being assisted by out of area crews, other agencies and aircraft.
"We are working on containment strategy plans ahead of more favourable weather expected tomorrow," Supt Ferris said.
She urged people to remain vigilant.
11am, Saturday, August 19: There is a strong wind warning in place for the Macquarie Coast and Coffs Coast.
The warning is current for Saturday, August 19.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said strong winds are flowing off the ranges.
A trough and cold front crossed the state on Friday, August 18, leaving strong, dry winds behind it.
Mr Rout said the winds will gradually ease during today.
The winds are expected to be weaker tomorrow.
9am, Saturday, August 19: A Rural Fire Service spokesperson said there had been some really good work done on Friday, August 18 and overnight to get the majority of fires on the Mid Coast and lower North Coast RFS areas under control.
"There are better conditions today but there is still work to do," the spokesperson said.
The fires at Collombatti and Kundabung are those of most concern, the spokesperson said.
Firefighters will be focusing on the Collombatti, Kundabung and Upsalls Creek Road areas on Saturday, August 19.
Aircraft will also be actively working the fires at Collombatti and Kundabung.
The spokesperson said the RFS still wanted people to be aware of the situation in the region.
8am, Saturday, August 19: The highway between Frederickton and Barranganyatti remains closed to traffic in northbound, with one of the two southern lanes cut.
Check livetraffic.com for diversions, or click the following image and enter your location.
7pm, Friday, August 18: Motorists are being warned to delay travelling north with the M1 cut in both directions between Frederickton and Barraganyatti.
Traffic on either side of this section of highway is heavy and smoke may be affecting visibility.
Traffic diversions are in place. They are:
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles if driven to the conditions.
For more information, go to livetraffic.com or click on the following image.
5pm, Friday, August 18: Kempsey Shire Council has closed the Waste Management Centre on Crescent Head Road until further notice due to fires in the vicinity.
Council will provide updates on reopening once this information is available.
3pm, Friday, August 18: In the Kempsey LGA there are a number of fires listed as out of control including one at Kundabung, Maria River Rd, Collombatti, Cooperabung and Point Plomer Rd.
RFS crews are also working to bring under control fires in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA at Bellangry and Black Creek.
A spokesperson from the Mid Coast RFS said crews are responding to a number of "fast moving fires".
"The conditions today, with the wind and dry grass, means these fires are fast moving," the spokesperson said.
"At this stage there are no threats to property, but we are urging residents to be aware of what's going on."
All of the fires are currently at Advice level and there are no emergency warnings.
There is a high fire danger for the North Coast throughout today, Friday, August 18.
*This story will be updated if the situation changes.
