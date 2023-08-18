Port Macquarie News
M1 northbound re-opened; RFS crews on top of fires in PMQ-Hastings and Kempsey LGAs

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 20 2023 - 9:17am, first published August 18 2023 - 3:00pm
8am, Sunday, August 20: The Pacific Highway has been re-opened in both directions between Frederickton and Eungai Rail and diversions have been lifted.

