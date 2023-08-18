AUGUST 18, 2023: Well, I believe this has been one of the best weather patterns for the winter season that we have experienced in years.
It's great to see so many local and visiting anglers taking advantage of the conditions and trialling new fishing techniques and gear, resulting in some cracking catches.
In the Hastings River area, for fishing on the beaches, there have been decent catches of bream and quality tailor, particularly on the North Shore, with mullet strips being the pick of bait.
Fish the run-in tide on dark or first light in the morning for the best results.
In the river there has been some nice bream on offer, with the better catches being taken around the top of high tide. On the mulloway front, the breakwalls of Port Macquarie are still producing the odd fish with successful anglers using lures and live bait.
A few kingfish were caught last weekend offshore, if you're able to head out during the week or over the weekend I wouldn't be surprised if the numbers of kingfish continue to pick up as we head into the last few weeks of winter.
I'd try to fish the deeper reefs around 60 to 80 metres of water using live bait or knife jigs.
Down south in the Camden Haven River region for fishing off the rocks, drummer remain worth chasing as they have been for the last couple of months. Camden Head has been fishing particularly well, although most headlands north and south are also worth a look.
For those focusing on chasing luderick or bream, numbers remain excellent, with Perpendicular Point and Diamond Head both producing solid catches. Offshore anglers reported last weekend that Rowlands out wide was producing fantastic numbers of kingfish and teraglin were on the chew on those shallow reefs in 40 to 60 metres of water.
In Lake Cathie, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has started the dredging process so this may stir up the fishing while the sand is shifting. Keep an eye out for bait schools and sea birds for the best fishing action.
In the Macleay River region, local anglers have taken advantage of the amazing weather these past few months with most heading offshore for a fish.
Reports have been coming in that there are still plenty of snapper, kingfish and pearl perch around on the deeper reefs.
For the game fishing anglers, striped marlin and yellowfin tuna have been making their presence known to many locals.
With lots of bait and birds around it won't take long to track down a few fish.
The forecast for the weekend is looking like it should be a good one with plenty of opportunities for a fishing session. Best bet would be to head out in the rivers during the morning high tides for bream and flathead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.