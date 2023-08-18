This week's conditions leave me in two minds.
A lot will depend on the swell direction. It looks more S at 1.4m-1.8m, but if the swell changes 10 degrees to SE, Townies, Bonnies and North Haven will be pumping with good waves.
Winds will vary five knots in the morning and gusting up to 15 knots during the day, mostly from SW and NW.
Water temperatures will be steady at 19-20 degrees, tides will be low in the morning at 0.3m-0.5m, with higher tides around the mid-morning at 1.5m-1.8m.
Lifesavers at Townies have reported a lot of sand has moved, especially at Middles. The bank has moved in about 50m towards the beach.
There is also a very strong southerly current on the run-in tide.
So have a look around, most beaches will have a wave or two.
Good luck to all the competitors competing in the Australian tittles being held in the Hastings this week.
ONE: Thinking back over time, sometimes the surf gods just don't deliver the waves, but the ocean still has a lot to offer.
About eight years ago, myself and Chris Newman paddled out to Flaggies just before sunrise and there wasn't much on offer.
He said to me, "look at the full moon setting over Breakwall; with all the colours it's like the sun is coming up in the west".
I turned to him and said, "mate have a look at Bird Rock". And sure enough the sun is peaking its face over the rock.
What a sight, the moon setting on one side and the sun rising on the other.
TWO: Cherie, Gee, Ian, and I travelled to North Plomer.
We all started on the north end of the beach and after half an hour Cherie and Ian paddled down to the south side of the rock.
No sooner had they left when Gee yelled out, "what was that large splash? Is it a shark?", I replied, "No, it's a dolphin".
How wrong I was when this huge humpback whale launched itself out of the water no more than 30 metres away from us. It then decided to start playing with its mate and calling out to us.
Gee replies, and they reply. I have never seen anything like it in my life.
We have named her the "whale whisperer", it was just amazing.
*Photo: Abbi and Cherie are talking about the "bomb" Kenny just got; while Lizzy is completely disinterested as she just missed it. Joel and Paul are laughing at Lizzy, while Andrew is on the rocks taking the picture. This is just a day in life of a surfer having fun and loving the ocean.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.