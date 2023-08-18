Port Macquarie News
Bureau of Meteorology issues marine wind and hazardous surf warnings for Port Macquarie, Lord Howe Island

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 18 2023 - 12:43pm
A marine wind and hazardous surf warning has been issued for parts of the coast. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) has issued a marine wind warning for parts of the East Coast throughout Friday and into Saturday (August 18 and 19).

