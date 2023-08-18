The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) has issued a marine wind warning for parts of the East Coast throughout Friday and into Saturday (August 18 and 19).
A gale warning has been issued for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.
The strong winds are expected to stick around until tomorrow, with a strong wind warning issued for our coastline.
A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for large and powerful surf for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
A severe weather warning has also been issued for Lord Howe island for damaging winds.
The Bureau advises that a strong cold front will pass Lord Howe Island during the early hours of this afternoon before clearing to the east by this evening.
Damaging north to northwesterly winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts
in excess of 90 km/h are possible for the island today.
Winds will shift west to northwesterly
and begin to ease during the late afternoon.
The NSW State Emergency Services advise to:
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue crews have been called to assist a 30ft monosail vessel offshore unable to make headway in the gale force winds, crews are currently assisting those onboard.
