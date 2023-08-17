Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Varroa mite tracing has confirmed two more infestations in Kempsey

By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:23am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A varroa mite on a honey bee and inset DPI deputy incident controller, Dr Shannon Mulholland. Picture by Denis Howard
A varroa mite on a honey bee and inset DPI deputy incident controller, Dr Shannon Mulholland. Picture by Denis Howard

A seemingly isolated detection has turned into a far greater threat on the Mid North Coast, with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirming it has identified a cluster of varroa mite in Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.