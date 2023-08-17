Among the medallions, books and memorabilia his owns, Mal Butler still keeps the uniform he was wearing while serving in the Vietnam War.
The uniform has a special significance on this year's Vietnam Veterans' Day (August 17) which marks 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Mr Butler had been wearing the uniform while serving as part of the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV) as an adviser for the South Vietnamese 21st infantry division in 1971.
During a training exercise, an explosion went off which severely injured Mr Butler and killed his interpreter.
"When I was wounded, I was unconscious and an American pilot evacuated me," he said.
"The Australian Army notified my wife and my parents that I had been wounded, and I'd been at an evacuation hospital."
US Army Warrant Officer, Jack Grass, was the pilot who took Mr Butler to hospital in a Medivac helicopter, with the call sign "Dustoff88".
But the pilot from Alabama had no idea that the unconscious Mr Butler was an Australian because he was wearing a US army uniform.
It wasn't uncommon for advisers to wear different army uniforms.
"I had to wear the same uniform they did," Mr Butler said.
"As an adviser, there was a huge price on our heads. If you dressed any different than what they wore, you were a goner."
For 13 days, Mr Butler remained unconscious as he was transported to US hospitals in Vietnam.
His family back in Australia had no idea where he was.
"[Doctors] woke me up to send me to America," he said.
"I was in an American hospital about to get on a plane to America and I said 'what's this?'
"And they realised I was an Australian."
Mr Butler and the pilot who saved his life, Mr Grass eventually were able to get in touch years later.
The pair exchanged letters and phone calls with Mr Butler sending Mr Grass a clock made on his property in Beechwood.
Mr Grass died in 2009 but his son, Patrick Grass is still in touch with Mr Butler.
Mr Butler's story is just one of the many stories of survival and mateship from the Vietnam War.
Mr Butler said it was extremely important to keep telling these stories.
"It means a lot for veterans," he said.
"My father was involved in World War II and right up until he died, it still meant a lot to him."
This year is a particularly significant Vietnam Veterans' Day as it is marks 50 years since Australia's involvement in the conflict ended.
The Wauchope RSL sub-branch commemorated the occasion on January 11 this year, the same date that the Governor-General issued a proclamation to end Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War in 1973.
For the occasion, a special ceremony is being held at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra.
Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans' Affairs produced a commemorative medallion for every living Vietnam veteran to acknowledge the anniversary.
Mr Butler says it's tremendous to see the Australian Government recognise the occasion.
"I remember when we had the welcome home parade in Sydney," he said.
"A lot of people were very depressed and very down.
"They thought that everyone was against them but that wasn't the case, particularly if you came from a country town."
Attitudes around the conflict have changed over the years with more and more communities remembering those who have served.
RSL-sub branches across the country have organised ceremonies to mark the occasion for this year's Vietnam Veterans' Day.
The Wauchope RSL-sub branch will be holding a ceremony at the Wauchope RSL cenotaph wall at 10.45am on Friday (August 18).
