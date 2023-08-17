Port Macquarie News
Vietnam Veterans' Day: 50 years since Australia ended its involvement

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
Wauchope RSL sub-branch president Mal Butler remembers his time in Vietnam, 50 years on since the end of Australia's involvement in the conflict. Picture by Emily Walker.
Among the medallions, books and memorabilia his owns, Mal Butler still keeps the uniform he was wearing while serving in the Vietnam War.

