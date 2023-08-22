Camden Haven resident Milly Jones says she wants to preserve her work for future generations.
The 88-year-old is a passionate writer, artist and table tennis player.
Ms Jones said she never runs out of ideas and gets inspiration from being out and about in nature.
She decided to write a poem after enjoying a morning cup of coffee near a giant gum tree recently.
"I've got to the stage where I cannot stop writing," she said.
Ms Jones said she wants to preserve all her work.
"Otherwise they just [throw] them in the bin when I'm dead," she said.
"I want to try and keep them out there somewhere."
Ms Jones has a copy of the first poem she wrote to her mother when she was a child.
She currently lives in Kendall, where she has resided for the past 20 years. Prior to Kendall she lived at Lorne for 10 years.
Ms Jones grew up in the bush and always wanted to move back to the country from the city.
She promised herself once her four children were old enough, she would follow her dream.
All four of her children now reside in NSW, near or on the Mid North Coast.
"They love it," she said.
Ms Jones met her partner Cecil through the social matches of Arnie's Table Tennis Club, when the group was first established in Laurieton 12 years ago.
They bonded over their love for travel and keeping active through playing matches.
They say they are lucky to have found each other.
Ms Jones has published a number of books including The Bird of Time which was launched in 2019.
She enjoys the physical process of preparing a book for publication, as she adds her own illustrations and artwork to her words.
Ms Jones said many of her friends have naps in the afternoon but she likes to keep busy.
She enjoys working in her garden, creating art, writing poetry and short stories.
Ms Jones is currently creating bookmarks by laminating the red leaves off one of her trees.
"I've got thousands of bookmarks to give away to people," she said.
