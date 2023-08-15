Port Macquarie News
Alcohol washing confirms varroa mite detection on Mid North Coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:20pm
Varroa mite pictured on a honey bee. File picture
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has issued a Biosecurity Emergency Order (28), following confirmation that varroa mite has been detected near Kempsey.

