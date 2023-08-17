Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

North Haven's grey nurse sharks send an environmental message

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the grey nurse sharks at the North Haven breakwall on Sunday, August 13. Picture by Ken Bowen
One of the grey nurse sharks at the North Haven breakwall on Sunday, August 13. Picture by Ken Bowen

A NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokesperson says it's important for grey nurse sharks to be protected from human-induced pressures amid an increased amount of sightings at North Haven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.