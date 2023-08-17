A NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokesperson says it's important for grey nurse sharks to be protected from human-induced pressures amid an increased amount of sightings at North Haven.
Ken Bowen captured a photo of one of the grey nurse sharks while at the North Haven breakwall on Sunday, August 13.
It is believed the shark was accidentally snagged and released by a fisho, as there is fishing line trailing out of its mouth.
The NSW DPI spokesperson said sharks can be accidentally caught while fishing.
The department advises if this happens people should bring the shark in as quickly as they can, not lift the animal out of the water, cut the line as close to the hooked area as possible (only after assessing personal safety) and do not tail rope the shark.
In NSW, grey nurse sharks are listed as critically endangered in the Fisheries Management Act 1994.
DPI Fisheries is working with local stakeholders to arrange for some educational signage about the species to be erected at North Haven.
A NSW DPI spokesperson said it's important for wild animals to preserve their natural behaviours.
"This maintains their natural instincts for feeding and breeding, and increases their chance of survival for the long term," he said.
NSW DPI advises people to avoid discarding fish frames in the North Haven area.
People can reuse the frames as crab bait, in their garden as fertilizer, or donate to the Research Angler Program (RAP). The closest drop-off location is North Haven Bait and Tackle.
Mr Bowen said the river is in pristine condition at the moment and many fish can be seen under the water.
The 67-year-old enjoys fishing, surfing and taking photos.
Mr Bowen praised the actions of the fisho who accidentally snagged the shark.
"[The] guy did absolutely the right thing here," he said.
West Haven resident Bev Cumming and Oberon resident Elizabeth Brotchie enjoyed a walk along the North Haven breakwall on Tuesday, August 15.
Bev has lived in the Camden Haven for 17 years but has only seen the sharks once during that period of time.
She said it comes down to luck and is a special occurrence.
Bev said the sharks often draw a crowd to the location at peak times, such as the weekends.
Members of the public are encouraged to report any sightings via the NSW DPI website.
