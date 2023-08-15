Green and gold merchandise is flying off the shelves in Port Macquarie ahead of the Matildas semi-final clash against England on Wednesday night.
I went out on a hunt for Matildas merch in Port Macquarie on Tuesday afternoon, August 15.
I set off knowing I was probably going to be heading back to the office empty handed (I did in fact return with no merch).
I did however speak to a number of retail assistants who said they have almost sold out of everything green and gold, while the local sports stores I visited have sold all of their official licensed Matildas merchandise.
One sports store manager said I was about the 30,000th person to come into the store over the past week in the search for Matildas merch.
"We sold out of everything early this morning," he told me.
"Because we have to order all of our stock months in advance, we didn't expect so many people to be coming in and looking for Matildas merchandise."
Even stores like Kmart, Big W and Best & Less have sold out of the green and gold merch.
North Home Variety in Settlement City has also seen an increase in people on the hunt for anything green and gold.
"We've sold out of all of our green and gold tutus, we hardly have any green and gold ribbon left and our green and gold hairspray is also going pretty quickly," a retail assistant told me.
"It's been crazy for us."
Flower Hotels director Alistair Flower sent the Port News a video of Matildas star Mackenzie Arnold thanking everyone for their support over the past few weeks and encouraging locals to watch the game at Settlers Inn on Wednesday night.
"I hope you guys can get down to the Settlers Inn in Port Macquarie to watch us take on England in the semi-final," Arnold said in the video.
NSW Ambulance have also gotten behind the Matildas, with a post to social media showcasing Port Macquarie paramedic Matilda who has been rallying behind her "namesake team".
The hype and support for the Matildas has prompted a number of free family-friendly live screening events of Wednesday night's game in Port Macquarie.
Majestic Cinemas is holding a free screening of the game, with almost all of the seats booked within 19 hours of the event being announced.
Majestic Cinemas CEO Kieren Dell said it was an "unprecedented response".
"Almost 270 free tickets were gone in 12 hours," he said.
All of us here at the Port News are looking forward to cheering on the Matildas tomorrow night.
