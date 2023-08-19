Camden Haven table tennis players say they enjoy the social benefits of playing weekly matches with others, while raising money for an important cause.
Milly Jones is the eldest member of the group - at 88-years-old.
Her partner Cecil Priddis is 86-years-old and has played since he was a child.
The pair met through the social matches of Arnie's Table Tennis Club, when the group was first established 12 years ago.
Mr Priddis invited Ms Jones to journey out west together.
"We were both wanting to travel around Australia because it's our love," Ms Jones said.
Mr Priddis said he had a seat to spare and Ms Jones was welcome to join him.
"I said 'don't be ridiculous, I don't know you'," Ms Jones said.
"However, I decided I would go."
Their love blossomed over time and they've always enjoyed turning up to play a match with others.
The couple recently bought a table to enable them to play the sport at home, after saving money over six months.
"It's terrific because we just hit," Ms Jones said.
"We're not game to have a game."
Terry Memory got the group up and running and named it after his brother-in-law Arnie, who passed away after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
MND can affect a person's ability to walk, speak, swallow and breathe. This is because neurones which control muscles fail to work normally.
Mr Memory said playing table tennis has a number of benefits for a person - physically and mentally.
Each week players are invited to make a donation of their choice to go towards research into the disease.
Mr Memory said over the past 12 years the group has contributed $26,000 for the cause.
The group is looking for more members and is open to all ages and abilities. Beginners are also welcome.
Players meet at the Laurieton United Services Club each Friday from 2pm.
Mr Memory thanked Laurieton United Services Club manager Robert Dwyer for his constant support of the group.
For more information, please contact Terry Memory on 6559 6435.
