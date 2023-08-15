Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie police seize gun, ammo and drugs allegedly found in car

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have allegedly found weapons, ammunition and drugs during a car stop in Port Macquarie Picture: file
Police have allegedly found weapons, ammunition and drugs during a car stop in Port Macquarie Picture: file

A man was due to face court on Tuesday, August 15, after police allegedly found firearms, ammunition and drugs during an overnight car stop in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.