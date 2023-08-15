A man was due to face court on Tuesday, August 15, after police allegedly found firearms, ammunition and drugs during an overnight car stop in Port Macquarie.
About 12.40am, officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were patrolling the Port Macquarie area when they stopped a Nissan Pulsar on Clifton Drive.
They spoke to the driver, a 29-year-old woman, and her 39-year-old male passenger, before searching the vehicle.
It is alleged they found and seized a firearm, ammunition, cutting implements, and an amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, steroids, and unknown tablets.
The passenger was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with:
The Kempsey man was refused bail and will appear before Port Macquarie Local Court today.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
