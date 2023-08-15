Port Macquarie News
Kendall Blues make grand final, Port Pirates' bid takes hit: footy wrap | August 12-13

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:00pm
August 15, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Kendall Blues have booked their spot in the Hastings League grand final, while the Port Pirates face the long road to the Mid North Coast Rugby Union big decider.

Journalist

Local News

