August 15, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Kendall Blues have booked their spot in the Hastings League grand final, while the Port Pirates face the long road to the Mid North Coast Rugby Union big decider.
The Kendall Blues are through to the Hastings League grand final after defeating the Long Flat Dragons 32-8 in the major semi-final at the Kendall Showground.
Travis Harris and Corey McFarlane scored for the Dragons, while Kade Rousell had a blinder for the Blues crossing for four tries. Jack Mansfield and Tamati Wigman scored one try each, while Alex Pearce kicked four goals.
The Blues now are straight into the grand final and will host the event in two week's time on August 26.
With the last spot in the grand final still up for grabs, the Dragons are getting ready face the Beechwood Shamrocks who claimed a narrow 26-22 victory over the Lake Cathie Raiders in the elimination final.
The game was close all the way through with the Raiders crossing for four tries. Tommy Barker, Kaia Glassie, Logan Nosworthy and Rhys Nelson scored one try each while Nelson kicked three goals.
The Shammrocks scored five tries, with Harrison Grove, John Bird, Harry Hanley each claiming one try each and Brady Taylor crossing for two.
The Coffs Harbour Snappers downed a resilient Port Macquarie Pirates team 48-45 in a Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division major semi-final that went down to the wire.
The Pirates did everything in their power to execute the perfect game plan in an effort to sail home with the victory and the grand final hosting rights.
However, a penalty goal kicked by Coffs Harbour in extra time proved to be the difference in the end.
The Pirates have to do it the hard way next week when they host the final against Grafton.
If they win that fixture, they will join Coffs Harbour in the grand final on August 26.
Meanwhile, the Port Pirates women's team are straight through to the grand final after winning their game against Grafton. They will have the week off to prepare for the big decider in two weeks time.
The Port Macquarie Magpies will face Byron Bay in the AFL North Coast finals on August 19 after finishing the season in second place on the ladder.
The finals will be played in Coffs Harbour.
Port United claimed a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Kempsey Saints that further cements their first place on the Zone Premier League ladder ahead of finals.
Meanwhile, the Camden Haven Rebacks were dealt a bruising 5-1 loss to the Macleay Valley Rangers.
Camden Haven play Port United this week while the Port Saints, who had the bye, will face the kempsey Saints.
After a slow start to the game, a strong second half paved the way for the Port Macquarie Sharks who came away with a bruising 22-14 victory over the Macleay Valley Mustangs.
The Sharks will be looking for a win over the Taree City Bulls this weekend, (August 20) to have a hope of playing in the Group Three Rugby League finals this year.
The Sharks could snare third if they go on a point scoring spree against the Bulls and the Pirates beat the Mustangs comfortably.
Meanwhile, the Port City Breakers celebrated the club's 20-year anniversary with a dominant 42-8 victory over the Wauchope Blues on Saturday, August 12.
The clash also saw Blake Nixon and Jake Kelly play their 100th game for the Breakers.
The Breakers are currently in second place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder, with Old Bar leading the team by two points in the race for the minor premiership.
The Breakers play Wingham Tigers next week in the final round of the regular season as they look finish strong before finals.
Meanwhile, the Wauchope Blues are currently wooden spoon contenders, with the Hawks one point ahead of them.
The Blues will meet the Hawks in the final competition round at Wauchope next weekend.
