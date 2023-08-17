Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Life under the microscope's 'amazing' for scientist analysing Port Macquarie's water

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Hastings Environmental Laboratory supervising scientist Toni Menjivar analyses a water sample for algae. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Port Macquarie Hastings Environmental Laboratory supervising scientist Toni Menjivar analyses a water sample for algae. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Every week is Science Week for Toni Menjivar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.