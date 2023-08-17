Every week is Science Week for Toni Menjivar.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Environmental Laboratory supervising scientist of the biology section spends her work days immersed in science and she wouldn't have it any other way.
Mrs Menjivar most enjoys time spent at the microscope.
"Down the microscope you are looking at all these little organisms that are so amazing and complex but you cannot see them with the naked eye," she said.
"It just amazes me every day. You can disappear into a whole other place."
Mrs Menjivar's enduring love of science grew out of time spent in the great outdoors as a child and a connection with science at school.
To this day, she loves watching National Geographic wildlife documentaries.
Her career path started with a 12-month traineeship in a chemistry laboratory at a Central Queensland coal mine before studying a Bachelor of Science majoring in biology.
The university degree provided exposure to a range of science spheres. Microbiology became Mrs Menjivar's chosen field.
Her laboratory experience includes working at state and local government levels as well as privately-run facilities.
Mrs Menjivar has shared her story during National Science Week. Australia's annual celebration of science and technology runs until Sunday, August 20.
She said it is wonderful science is more broadly celebrated.
Mrs Menjivar said science is ever-evolving.
"There are always new developments, innovation and different research being done," she said.
"I am constantly learning every day and think that is what I really like about science."
The council's laboratory, located at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie Campus, is accredited through the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA), which ensures the highest of standards.
The laboratory is responsible for the council's water analysis requirements from drinking water to recreational water testing. It also provides water analysis for clients on a fee-for-service basis.
