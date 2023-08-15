Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

'Best win of the year': Port Macquarie Sharks defeat Mustangs in Group 3 Rugby League

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the Port Macquarie Sharks produced their "best win of the season" against the Macleay Valley Mustangs in Kempsey, coach Matt Hogan knows the job isn't done yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.