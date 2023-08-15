Making your on-pitch debut in the year the national team makes sporting history, is a thrill few girls football players in the Hastings will forget.
To be part of Port United's under-6 mini-Matildas team, is doubly exciting for team-mates like Isobel Frazer, Olivia Curral and Ella Storrier.
The girls are buzzing with excitement thanks to the exceptional performance of the "big" Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"I went to school and we had to draw a sentence about something I like doing, and I drew the Matildas." Ella said.
Ella is proud as punch at how far she's progressed as new player.
"I didn't even pass when I first ever started, and now I'm passing. I [also] like helping my teammates play better."
At least two of the Port United Matildas are seeing their idols LIVE; Isobel and Under 13s player, Felicity Goldstein.
"After my Mum and Dad pick me up from pre-school, we're going to drive to Sydney and watch the World Cup," Isobel said ahead of the semi-final.
Isobel joined the Port United Matildas because her friend from preschool was playing.
"When I first started playing the game, I felt nervous and didn't know what to do," she said.
"At first I learnt the rules at training... and then the game was actually really good because I dribbled the ball all around the other players."
For under 13's Port United Matildas coach David Goldstein and his daughter Felicity, this World Cup has been particularly special.
They have attended nearly every single Matildas World Cup game in-person.
"I organised it because I've loved soccer all my life, played all my life and Felicity plays," Mr Goldstein said.
"A World Cup on home soil; you don't get those opportunities often. That's why I thought we'd go to as many games as possible.
"Obviously I bought the tickets in the hope they would make those games. So, the fact that they have is incredible."
Mr Goldstein and his daughter were in the crowd in Brisbane for the tense quarter-final game against France.
"It was really good energy especially when the penalties were going on," Felicity said. "It was [also] really nerve-wrecking."
The father-daughter duo will be driving to Sydney to watch the semi-final game against England.
Regardless of the outcome, Mr Goldstein said that he hopes the game will continue to boost participation in local sport.
"I think that girls football has been growing anyway," he said.
"The club is up to nearly over 30 per cent female participation and the girls competition is really strong.
"I've never seen the girls talking about the Matildas so much. Girls on my team are doing extra training and have been inspired to be better players.
"I think what the Matildas have shown is that gender doesn't matter, so I think it'll boost boys and girls to be honest."
As a coach, Mr Goldstein has seen how Australia's performance at the World Cup has inspired the Port Macquarie Matildas teams.
Mid Coast Football Club under-12s Youth Academy coach and Westport Public School teacher Rachel Bax, has been wearing green and gold to her classes every day since the World Cup started.
"I think it's going to be absolutely amazing hearing so many girls wanting to play sports," she said
"As a teacher, I hear at school how the girls want to participate in all the sports at lunchtime, especially those that normally don't."
Her girls team arrived to practice at Macquarie Park on Monday, eager to talk about their favourite players and how they watched the quarter-final game, and those heart-stopping penalty goals, through tears.
Under-13s Wauchope Football Club player Charlotte Johns, said it was really great watching the Australian team do so well.
"It's really amazing to watch," Charlotte said. "People have been talking about it more and it's just more well-known now."
"I'm looking forward to [them] hopefully just winning, playing really well and working together as a team."
