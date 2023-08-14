Last week I joined with community groups from the Camden Haven to unveil the long-awaited Joseph Laurie plaque at the School of Arts Hall.
Joseph Laurie was born in Scotland in 1832 and with his family migrated to NSW in 1841. He became the first Post Master in Laurieton in 1875.
He was a pioneer of the timber industry when he started a mill in 1876 and the first to develop the export of processed timber from Australia.
The NSW Blue Plaques program is similar to the program in the United Kingdom, with 17 people, moments or stories nominated so far by local communities across the state.
It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the noteworthy people and stories that helped to shape NSW.
Local sport and recreation organisations in the Port Macquarie electorate can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alterations, renovations, completion and the fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
Types of projects previously funded under the program include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.
The current round of funding closes on August 21. For more details, go to: nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding
The NSW Government is seeking your feedback on proposed changes to public education.
The draft plan seeks to create an equitable educational system for all students while aiming to build trust and pride in the teaching profession.
If you would like to provide feedback on the draft plan please visit education.nsw.gov.au
My office is currently giving away free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits, one box per person. Please visit T23 Sovereign Hills Town Centre, 15 Chancellors Drive, Thrumster.
