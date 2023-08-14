Convoys of Harleys roared along the M1 over the weekend, August 11 and 12, on their way to and from the now iconic "Far Kew" rally at Kendall.
Riders came from as far away as WA, Tasmania and Gladstone in Queensland for a weekend of camping and live music, and for the chance to generally chew the fat about all things related to Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
The rally is organised every year by the 30-odd members of the Hastings chapter of the American Motorcycle Club.
Held at the Kendall Showground, it included a burnout competition and a show 'n shine. There was also a gymkhana - of sorts - with trophies awarded for such feats as winning the "Slow Race" and the "Road Kill Race" (which involved collecting stuffed toys).
President, Doug (Chops) Williams, said male and female riders aged from their thirties to seventies joined the "old-school rally".
"Everyone was really happy," he said. "It was a really good vibe for the whole weekend."
Norm (Stormy) Martin, a former Hastings chapter president, said the rally has been going for around 18 years.
"Kew has always been a known stopover for the biking community," he said. "So, that's how it started."
The rally raised funds for local charity Camden Haven Community @ 3.
