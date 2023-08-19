An important project has been unveiled by the Port Macquarie & District Family History Society to recognise female convicts who arrived in Port Macquarie.
Port Macquarie & District Family History Society president Di Gillespie said the group's members have identified 360 women who came to Port Macquarie from overseas.
They were sent between 1822 and 1842 and were aged between 14 and 69 years old.
Mrs Gillespie said many of the women were assigned to families as servants, however their stories about how they came to Port Macquarie and their lives once they arrived haven't been heard.
"We'd like to give the women the recognition they deserve," she said.
There is a list of women convicts who came to Port Macquarie in the library, which people can access to find out if they are related to anyone.
The society's members have made bonnets which are on display with a name, date of arrival and the ship which they travelled on.
According to the society's research, the women were punished for offences committed to keep themselves warm or feed themselves and their family.
They left behind family members when they travelled from overseas and majority never returned to their homeland.
Janelle Collins posted on the Port Macquarie-Hastings Library Service social page and said her ancestor was one of the female convicts.
Sarah Morris née Smith was on the Princess Charlotte and travelled with her two-year-old daughter, Jane.
Mrs Gillespie has been a passionate family historian for over 45 years.
"You keep finding something new," she said.
"It's not just about a date and a name, but it's what they did..."
Mrs Gillespie joined the Port Macquarie group about 10 years ago, before becoming president in 2016.
She gets a lot enjoyment from helping others to find out about their family history.
"It's extremely rewarding," she said.
The society use a number of databases to crack through any brick walls which might arise during a search.
Mrs Gillespie said technology can be challenging for some people, but there's always someone who is willing to help.
The Port Macquarie & District Family History Society members have been working on a publication called Rowdy Shouts and Quiet Whispers.
It will provide more information about the female convicts who were sent to Port Macquarie.
It is set to be published in 2024.
