Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Drugs in the mail and drug-drivers caught in Port Macquarie | August 15

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:41am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs concealed in mail and drug-drivers in this week's police wrap. Picture, Pexels
Drugs concealed in mail and drug-drivers in this week's police wrap. Picture, Pexels

Mid North Coast Police have been targeting drug-drivers and drug offences over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.