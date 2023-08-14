Mid North Coast Police have been targeting drug-drivers and drug offences over the past week.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police Acting Inspector Nicole Ward for our weekly police wrap.
On Tuesday, August 1 Charles Sturt University staff contacted police after they suspected a package sent to a student contained drugs.
Police attended and opened the mail with the 18-year-old student recipient present and found the package to contain individually commercially wrapped drugs.
The 18-year-old will be charged with drug offences to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court.
Police are investigating a large fight at the Level Up nightclub that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 13.
A 19-year-old female was injured during the altercation and was taken to hospital.
Police are appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident and anyone who might be able to assist are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police were called to Kemp Street in Port Macquarie on Friday, August 11 after a car collided with a parked trailer.
A 44-year-old Port Macquarie man was driving a utility when he collided with the rear of the parked trailer, causing substantial damage.
He continued driving before tipping the vehicle onto the driver's side and coming to a stop in the middle of the road.
The 44-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
When police attended the scene the driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was subjected to a secondary test which was positive for a mid-range reading.
The man's licence was suspended and he is due to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 20.
About 1am on Friday, August 11, police stopped a vehicle on Bellbowrie Street, Port Macquarie for the purpose of random testing.
The 18-year-old male driver produced his licence and was subjected to an oral fluid test.
The vehicle was searched after officers smelled cannabis coming from inside the car.
The driver produced a small amount of cannabis.
He was issued a cannabis caution, with police now awaiting the test results from the oral fluid test.
Police were called to Kmart Port Macquarie on Sunday, August 6 about 10am after reports four young people had been caught stealing from the store.
Police attended and issued the four young people - all aged between 13 and 15 - with Young Offenders Act cautions.
The stolen property has been returned to Kmart.
A man will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court after he was found to have a knife in a public place.
The 41-year-old Port Macquarie man attempted to avoid police in Wauchope after they attempted to approach him.
Officers searched the man and he produced a folding knife.
He was charged and given a field court attendance notice for possessing a knife in a public place.
The 41-year-old man will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 20.
On August 3, officers acting on the information provided by the Firearms Registry, attended a Lorne property to conduct an inspection.
Officers seized 12 firearms, including eight long arms and four handguns, after it was discovered the property owner's firearm licence had expired.
The property owner surrendered the weapons to the police.
Police are reminding firearm holders to check their licence expiry and make sure they're kept up to date.
