Port Macquarie author Hayley Lawrence has achieved an accolade at the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Book of the Year Awards.
Her story The Other Side of Tomorrow has been named an honour book in the Older Readers category.
Mrs Lawrence has published four books and The Other Side of Tomorrow was the first novel she wrote.
However, it was only published in 2022 due to marketing reasons.
Mrs Lawrence said it was a thrill to discover the book had achieved so highly, given it was the first novel she wrote.
"I didn't think it would get much attention," she said.
The story is set in Port Macquarie and inspired by a young woman who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Mrs Lawrence has kept in touch with the woman's family.
Mrs Lawrence has been recognised along with some big names in Australian children's literature, including Craig Silvey, who won the CBCA Book of the Year in the Younger Readers category.
Mrs Lawrence said it's a huge honour for someone who has been an avid reader for all her life.
"It's one of the most prestigious children's literary book awards out there," she said.
"It really is an honour to get the honour listing."
Mrs Lawrence has watched the awards from a young age and some some of her favourite authors have been amongst the recipients, including Melina Marchetta and Ursula Dubosarsky.
The Other Side of Tomorrow was inspired by Hayley's work as a lawyer, and in particular, a young client she worked with during her early years of employment.
Mrs Lawrence said the story gives a new perspective on the privilege of ageing and life.
"That's something I think teens can really use sometimes," she said.
"There's so much dark content in their world and... pressure to be or look a certain way."
Mrs Lawrence said at the end of the day, they've got the gift of life which not everyone has.
Another of her novels, Inside the Tiger, was listed by the Children's Book Council of Australia's notable books for 2019.
Mrs Lawrence is currently working on her fifth novel which is due to be launched in 2024.
