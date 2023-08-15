Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields and playground a win for the community

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Cricket Club junior cricket coordinator Barry Spencer recognises the many benefits of the Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Cricket Club junior cricket coordinator Barry Spencer recognises the many benefits of the Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

New sports fields at Lake Cathie will help ease some of the pressure on other facilities and cater to the growing community's needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.