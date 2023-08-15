New sports fields at Lake Cathie will help ease some of the pressure on other facilities and cater to the growing community's needs.
There are two cricket pitches, one AFL field, four football fields and a multi-use basketball and netball court at the Rainbow Beach Sporting Fields.
An inclusive playground, which is also part of the Wallum Drive precinct, includes swings, an all-access carousel, a fort and more.
A crowd gathered to mark the official opening of the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council facilities on Monday, August 14.
Lake Cathie Bonny Hills Cricket Club junior cricket coordinator Barry Spencer said the facility is a sports home.
Mr Spencer said the sports fields will help clubs locally as well as Port Macquarie clubs as it will take a little bit of pressure off other sports grounds.
Sports set to benefit include football, AFL, cricket and netball.
Mayor Peta Pinson described the project as a huge investment.
"It has been a very long time since council has delivered a brand new sporting facility to the residents and community of Port Macquarie-Hastings region," she said.
"What a gift to a growing community like ours.
"We are seeing subdivisions and communities pop up, just like this one nestled next to us [at Lake Cathie], and for our community to be able to use a facility like this for generations to come truly is something to be excited about."
The $6 million sports facility was funded through developer contributions collected as part of the Rainbow Beach Estate subdivision.
Lake Cathie Public School prefect Elizabeth Collett said she loved the new sports ground.
"I think it will really expand the clubs, so more people can get interested," she said.
Lake Cathie Public School prefect Angus Castle said he was really excited about the sports fields because the cricket club didn't have a home before.
"I think it will be a lot easier for parents to get here," he said.
Cr Pinson also welcomed a partnership with the state government to deliver the inclusive playground.
MLC Emily Suvaal said purpose-built playgrounds were "so important to the community".
She said the play space was about more than just equipment.
"It's about fostering a sense of belonging and joy for everyone, as well as helping people to improve motor skills and reduce stress levels," Ms Suvaal said.
The NSW government and the council each contributed $90,000 to the playground project.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
