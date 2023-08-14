The Port Sharks will be hoping for a win over the Taree City Bulls this weekend, (August 20) to have a hope of playing in the Group Three Rugby League finals this year.
The Bulls and Sharks clash in the final round encounter on Sunday. The last round of the season-proper couldn't have been better scripted, with three of the four games having some bearing on the makeup of the final five. The other match, where Wauchope plays Forster-Tuncurry at Wauchope, will determine the club to finish with the wooden spoon.
Going into next weekend's games Old Bar leads the competition with 22 points from Port City on 20, Macleay Valley 16, Port Macquarie 14, Wingham 14, Taree City 13, Forster-Tuncurry 3 and Wauchope 2.
On Saturday Old Bar plays Macleay at Old Bar, Wingham hosts Port City and Wauchope meets Forster-Tuncurry. The Bulls and Sharks clash on Sunday.
Old Bar has the best points differential in the competition with 316, ahead of Port City on 270, so they should seal the minor premiership even if beaten by the Mustangs and the Breakers down Wingham.
Taree City's differential is -50, so they have to beat the Sharks to ensure a finals berth. A draw for the Bulls and a loss for the Tigers would still result in Wingham securing fifth due to the superior differential.
Port Sharks could snare third if they go on a point scoring spree against the Bulls and the Pirates beat the Mustangs comfortably. Port's differential is 113, Macleay's 122.
Port smashed the Bulls 42-12 in the first round game at Taree on July 22.
In the penultimate round games last weekend Wingham beat Taree City 20-16, Old Bar accounted for Forster-Tuncurry 44-6, Port Sharks downed Macleay Valley 22-14 and Port City defeated Wauchope 42-8.
Venues for the opening week of the playoffs will also be determined next weekend. The elimination semi-final (4th v 5th) will be on Saturday, August 26 at the fourth placed team's home ground. Sunday, August 27 will be the preliminary semi (2nd v 3rd), at the second placed team's ground.
The minor premiers will host the major semi-final on Sunday, September 3 and the winner of this game will be at home for the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
This is the second successive year that Group Three has run with a Saturday grand final.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
