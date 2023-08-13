The Port City Breakers have celebrated the club's 20-year anniversary with a dominant 42-8 victory over the Wauchope Blues on Saturday, August 12.
The clash also saw Blake Nixon and Jake Kelly play their 100th game for the Breakers.
The Breakers are currently in second place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder, with Old Bar leading the team by two points in the race for the minor premiership.
The Pirates boast the best points differential in the competition and if they finish on level terms with Port City after the season-proper, they'll still claim the minor premiership and a home major semi.
Old Bar lost a brutal clash against Port City 18-6 last weekend, and the Breakers have maintained their winning streak for another week.
The Breakers play Wingham Tigers next week in the final round of the regular season as they look finish strong before finals.
Meanwhile, the Wauchope Blues are currently wooden spoon contenders, with the Hawks one point ahead of them.
The Blues will meet the Hawks in the final competition round at Wauchope next weekend.
