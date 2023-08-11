The Australian Surf Championships is entering its second week here in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region, with surfers from all over Australia shredding the waves at our beautiful beaches.
The championships have been held at Bonny Hills Beach in clean 2-3ft conditions, providing surfers with long right-hand walls over the first three days of competition.
Queensland achieved a clean sweep of the Longboard and Logger divisions on the first day of finals action at the Australian Surf Championships.
Landen Smales (Noosa Heads, QLD) won the Open Men's Logger and U18 Junior Men's Logger divisions, making Australian history on the way.
Clinton Guest (Bokarina, QLD) got the highest heat score of the day, 15.07, clinching victory in the Open Men's Longboard final with a skilful combination of noserides and smooth, flowing turns.
Fourteen-year-old Lennix Currie (Tewantin, QLD) was crowned U18 Junior Men's champion, while 15-year-old Mia White (Noosa Heads, QLD) took out both the U18 Junior Women's Longboard and U18 Junior Women's Logger titles.
With the Longboard Titles wrapping up today, attention now turns to the sixth Australian Para Surfing Titles which will be held on August 13, followed by the Australian Bodyboard Titles and the Australian Shortboard Titles.
Australian Surf Championships full schedule:
