The agenda is out for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's August meeting; and it shows how the balance of power has shifted since the resignation of Cr Sharon Griffiths.
Mayor Peta Pinson has given notice of her intention to move a motion, which if successful, will remove Cr Rachel Sheppard as deputy mayor.
Cr Sheppard has held the position for six months after Cr Adam Roberts was voted out in February.
She was expected to hold the position for 12 months.
The mayor's motion however is to "expire the term of deputy mayor effective immediately and not elect a deputy mayor for the remainder of the council term".
That council term ends in September 2024.
When Cr Sharon Griffiths resigned on Friday, July 21 it effectively gave the balance of power to the mayor.
The mayor's team on council includes Cr Roberts and Crs Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade.
In the event of a deadlocked vote with Cr Sheppard and Crs Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac and Lauren Edwards, the mayor would have the casting vote.
The council's public forum is set down for 5pm on Monday, August 14 ahead of the council meeting from 3pm on Thursday, August 17.
The Port News will cover both the public forum and the council meeting.
