Council

PMHC mayor Peta Pinson triggers motion to remove and not replace deputy

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 5:30pm
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's elected representatives. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The agenda is out for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's August meeting; and it shows how the balance of power has shifted since the resignation of Cr Sharon Griffiths.

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

