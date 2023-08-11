Rise in women's sport a game changer

*This week's Editor's Note has been handed over to sports reporter, Mardi Borg.
----
If there's one thing the Matildas have brought to light during their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in Australia, it's that the rise in women's sport has been, quite simply, a game changer.
The support for the tournament has been overwhelming and as a woman and local sport reporter, I couldn't be prouder.
That pride only grew when I saw that the Matildas' game against Denmark broke Australian TV records and even rated higher than some recent NRL and AFL grand finals.
As a longtime women's sport fan, this feels unfamiliar and exciting.
To me, the Matildas' success is part of a broader conversation about women's sport.
A conversation that, as a sport reporter for the Port News and Macleay Argus, I have witnessed drip down into the local codes of rugby league and rugby union.
For instance, just this week I have been busy writing about the Macleay Valley Mustangs taking out the minor premiership in the North Coast Women's Rugby League competition.
At the same time, I was writing about the Port Macquarie Pirates women's team (pictured above) ending their season on top of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division ladder.
If that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about how well our local women are doing in sport, I don't know what will.
Of course, women achieving great things in sport is not a new concept with the likes of Cathy Freeman, Shane Gould, Dawn Fraser and Evonne Goolagong Cawley laying the foundations.
But, what I think pleases me most about the recent rise in popularity in women's sport, is the ripple effect it's having in sporting pathways.
Port Macquarie's young rugby league star, Tess McWilliams, has seen it first hand after competing in the inaugural NSW Combined Catholic College (CCC) 18's Girls Rugby League team earlier this year.
McWilliams impressed the Australian Under-18's Schoolgirls Rugby League team selectors during the event and is now getting ready to don the green and gold of Australia in September.
It's an opportunity she otherwise wouldn't have had without the inclusion of the under-18's team.
These are the stories that I have been so happy to hear and write about, and I can't wait to see what's next.
As the Matildas prepare for their World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday night, I think all that's left for me to say is simply, play on.
Mardi Borg
Journalist, North Coast
