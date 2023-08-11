Expect to see a flash mob continuing to pop up supporting the Vote Yes campaign for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament.
Yes Port Macquarie-Hastings supporters waved signs by the side of the road in Buller Street on August 11 in their first Friday flash mob.
The group, formed about a fortnight ago, brings together local people in support of the Vote Yes message.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, also known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament or the Voice, is a proposed Australian federal advisory body comprising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would represent the views of Indigenous communities.
Australians will head to the polls in a referendum later in 2023 to vote either yes or no to having a Voice to Parliament.
Marie van Gend is among the Yes Port Macquarie-Hastings supporters.
She said the group has hundreds of members.
"We all believe very strongly it [the Voice] is a very positive thing for this country and we want to be part of encouraging people to vote that way," Dr van Gend said.
She said the flash mob was a good way to remind people about the referendum.
"A lot of people haven't really had a chance to think about it yet, and by being here and creating an opportunity for conversations, we hope we can encourage people, who haven't decided, to vote yes," Dr van Gend said.
"Judging from the number of [horn] toots and waves we've been getting, it has been very positive so far."
The group plans to stage flash mobs, complete with Vote Yes signs, in different parts of the community every Friday.
Supporters will also run market stalls and doorknock homes.
Dr van Gend said this was a social justice issue.
"The message we want to get out there is the whole purpose of this is for Indigenous people to have a say and be involved in decisions that affect their lives and that is something we would all want," she said.
