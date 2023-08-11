Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Friday flash mob in Port Macquarie supports Vote Yes voice campaign

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes Port Macquarie-Hastings supporters gather for the group's first Friday flash mob. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Yes Port Macquarie-Hastings supporters gather for the group's first Friday flash mob. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Expect to see a flash mob continuing to pop up supporting the Vote Yes campaign for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.