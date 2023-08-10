This week is Part 2 of the history of surfing in Port Macquarie and the Surfing Museum.
But first, this week's conditions.
Swell will be 1m -1.5m, with S-SW winds at 5-10 knots in the morning. The afternoons might switch to N-NE and a light 5 knots.
There will be a higher tide in the morning around 6am-8am.
So, there should be a nice long board wave on the open beach.
The water temp should rise with the southerly winds to around 20-21 degrees.
Surf life savers report there are a lot of rocks in the main swimming area of Town Beach, so be careful when in the water.
There has also been a report of vandals breaking the surf camera at North Haven Beach. which is not good.
I have done a bit of research and contacted local identity Derek Crisp and I think he has given me the surf scoop. Read on.
After the US surfers arrived in Manly Beach in 1956 surfboards were here to stay.
Derek Crisp recognised the potential in the sport and spoke with other locals (Tony Reid, Brian Carr, Bill Martin, John Elliot, Geoff (Mick) Dick and Ian Moore) to seek their support.
He contacted Gordon Woods in Sydney, the first major manufacturer in surfboards and ordered seven, each costing 28 pound, roughly $56 today.
A few weeks later Geoff Dick and Derek Crisp drove to Sydney in the FJ Holden Ute to collect.
On return to Port Macquarie all of the above mentioned met at Town Beach.
Big swell was running at Flagstaff (6-8 foot) and on this day Flagstaff surf spot was born.
It was said that the boys on the boards, when they were atop of a wave, could see the hub caps on the cars parked at Lions Lookout.
The spectators at that lookout were treated to a display of aerial surfers (no leg ropes in those days).
Some of these surfers survive today and can occasionally be seen at Town Beach.
Who knows what memories run across their minds as they watch today's boys and girls surfing.
The first surf competition was held at Flynn's Beach in 1960.
It was won by John Holmes with Jim Pullin runner up.
In 2018 Port Macquarie Surfing Association decided to pursue the history of our beach culture, so there was a push to try and find a permanent home to do this.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council had an area on top of Town Beach close to the current maritime museum cottages.
Council have released draft plans for the Oxley Oval and beach area.
Hopefully, once the draft plan has been adopted by council, we will be in a position to move forward.
It is the surf museum's intention that the building will complement the historic nature of the area and will be a landmark structure that will benefit the whole of the Port Macquarie community.
Port has produced some local surfing champions. They include:
Within the Museum we celebrate the journeys of local surfers including bodyboarders, as well as displaying the history of surfing from 1930's through to the 60's, and the introduction of the twin fin and thruster design surfboards in the 1970's and 80's.
The museum now has well in excess of 100 exhibits including a 16-foot original toothpick by Bill Wallace and a Malibu by Gorden Woods and Scott Dillon.
Quote of the day: Sometimes you look out and see no waves visible. As surfing guru Bobby always says "You can't catch waves from the carpark."
