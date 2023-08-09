Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie's Glasshouse Regional Gallery reopens for ARTEXPRESS

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glasshouse Regional Gallery Curator Bridget Purtill. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Glasshouse Regional Gallery Curator Bridget Purtill. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie's hub of culture and arts has reopened after the completion of major works to resurrect the space following February's microburst storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.