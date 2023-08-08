An Optus mobile and internet outage in parts of the Camden Haven and along the M1 near Port Macquarie on Monday night, August 7, was due to a break in a major optical fibre.
A spokesperson for the telecommunications provider said the fibre was damaged by "third-party excavation work conducted by a construction company" on an area of vacant land behind St Joseph's Regional College.
The Port News has been told the land may be owned by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and has contacted council for confirmation of this.
Optus confirmed a total of 14 mobile sites and multiple fixed enterprise services were temporarily affected by the break.
Lake Cathie resident Mark Cowdrey told the Port News that he could not make mobile phone calls and the "internet was no good".
It is understood parts of Laurieton and Kew were also affected.
The spokesperson said upon discovering the location of the break and assessing the damage, the "Optus fibre crew promptly attended the site to start restoration efforts".
The damaged fibre had to be exposed and re-spliced.
"We apologise to impacted customers and thank them for their patience," the spokesperson said.
Optus also congratulated the fibre crew for restoring services so quickly.
Optus Sport is streaming every match of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Many subscribers would have been expecting to see Monday night's match between the Matildas and Denmark on the streaming service.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council maintains an underground infrastructure map while all excavators are expected to call a free Dial Before You Dig Service.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
