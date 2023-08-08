Port Macquarie News
Major Optus outage in parts of Hastings and Camden Haven caused by third-party

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
The location of the fibre break near Partridge Creek, Thrumster. The excavation company responsible is not yet known
The location of the fibre break near Partridge Creek, Thrumster. The excavation company responsible is not yet known

An Optus mobile and internet outage in parts of the Camden Haven and along the M1 near Port Macquarie on Monday night, August 7, was due to a break in a major optical fibre.

