Vessel launched as Lake Cathie dredging draws closer

Lake Cathie dredging work is on track to start next week after a crane lifted the vessel into the water on Wednesday, August 9.
Almost 20,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed from the lake east of the foreshore reserve.
That is the equivalent of just under eight Olympic swimming pools filled with sand.
The sand will be used to nourish the beach in front of Illaroo Road to provide a buffer against coastal erosion.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's coast and estuary coordinator Ben Foster said the dredging will result in a deeper main lagoon and more sand on the beach near Illaroo Road.
"I am happy we are getting the project underway and people in the community will be able to see the impact on the beach and provide that little bit of extra certainty for those lllaroo Road residents," he said.
The sand placement will focus on the areas most depleted of sand.
Mr Foster said the sand placement is not a permanent feature and is intended to move around on the beach and eventually offshore, where it forms surf bars which reduce the wave energy that hits the beach.
"By reducing the wave energy we can slow down beach erosion," he said.
"Beyond coastal protection, these works will also help to increase the depth of the lake, improving conditions for recreational water activities like swimming and kayaking."
Lake Cathie Progress Association president Wendy Dunn said the lake needed to be dredged.
"It has just got way too much sand in there," she said.
The dredging operation will not result in the opening of the lake to the ocean.
Lake Cathie resident Tony Hodges said the dredging is a good idea but it is yet to be seen if it will make any difference.
Another Lake Cathie resident, Paul Pollett, supports using the dredged sand to nourish the beach in front of Illaroo Road.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the dredging is crucial not just for the health of the lake, but also for the community.
"Lake Cathie is dearly loved and the project holds immense significance for the residents, especially for those at Lighthouse Beach and along Illaroo Road," she said.
The dredging project is expected to take six to eight weeks, weather permitting.
Equipment and heavy machinery will be at the lake and the beach for much of this time.
The council requests that the community follows all safety signs and directions from contractors and staff.
The lake was last dredged in 2018.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.