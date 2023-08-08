Floral tributes now rest at the foot of a tree on Gowings Hill Road, Dondingalong, which a car carrying four men crashed into on Monday night (August 7).
The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
He is understood to be a local man whose name has not been formally released.
Emergency services were called to the crash site about 8.20pm.
The sedan is believed to have left the roadway on a bend, before hitting the tree.
Police say it was raining at the time.
The three passengers - all males also aged 20 - sustained a range of injuries, including fractures and lacerations.
One was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour before he was freed by Macleay Valley SES, NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews.
The three men were then taken to Port Macquarie Hospital for treatment.
Two of the passengers have since been released from hospital while one man remains in a stable condition.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash now underway.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
