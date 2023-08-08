Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Driver, 20, killed at Dondingalong; injured passengers being treated in Port Macquarie

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to Gowings Hill Road, Dongdingalong. Picture supplied by Macleay Valley SES
Emergency services were called to Gowings Hill Road, Dongdingalong. Picture supplied by Macleay Valley SES

A 20-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Gowings Hill Road, Dondingalong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.